Boston Taps Ropes & Gray For High Court Free Speech Case

By Brian Dowling (December 15, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- Boston has retained the head of Ropes & Gray LLP's Supreme Court practice as the city looks to persuade the high court it didn't violate the First Amendment by denying a group's request to raise a Christian flag on a city-owned flagpole, according to a Wednesday brief. Ropes & Gray's Douglas Hallward-Driemeier is newly listed on the case alongside Boston Corporation Counsel Adam N. Cederbaum and other attorneys from the city and the Boston-based law firm. The city had so far relied on its in-house counsel at the district court and the First Circuit. Mathew D. Staver of Liberty Counsel, counsel for appellants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS