Brazos Gets Ch. 11 Plan Deadline Extended Through March

By Rick Archer (December 15, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge has given Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. a three-and-a-half-month extension on its deadline to file a Chapter 11 plan over the objections of cooperative members who say the utility is pursuing the wrong strategy. At a hearing Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved Brazos' request to extend its exclusivity period – during which it is the only party allowed to propose a Chapter 11 plan – through March 28. It will have the exclusive rights to solicit creditor votes for a plan through May 25. Brazos sought bankruptcy protection March 1, saying it had been forced...

