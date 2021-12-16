Bimbo Bakeries Sued In Wash. Over Toxic Metal Discharge

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 16, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- A Washington state environmental group has sued the U.S. branch of a large Mexican bakery, claiming it is discharging excessive pollutants into local rivers in violation of federal law and continues to disregard stormwater pollution prevention regulation. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Seattle federal court, the nonprofit group Puget Soundkeeper Alliance alleged the company's commercial bakery in Kent, Washington, is in breach of the Clean Water Act and its national permits even after the nonprofit notified it about its alleged transgressions. "Bimbo has violated and continues to violate the monitoring requirements of the permits. For example, the permits require Bimbo...

