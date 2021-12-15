Hagens Berman Breached Client Duty, Objector Tells 9th Circ.

By Hailey Konnath (December 15, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP breached its fiduciary duty to an optical disk drive price-fixing settlement class when it failed to promptly return a vacated attorney fees award that belonged in class members' pockets, an objector told the Ninth Circuit Wednesday. Conner Erwin, who successfully convinced the Ninth Circuit in 2020 to throw out Hagens Berman's $47.8 million fee award, said in his latest appeal that the California federal court should've subsequently found that the firm committed serious ethical violations. The fee award stemmed from Hagens Berman's work securing $205 million for class members in a decadeold multidistrict litigation alleging that...

