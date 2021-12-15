Zillow Faces Uncertain PTAB Judge In IBM Patent Fight

By Britain Eakin (December 15, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge expressed doubt Wednesday about the viability of some of Zillow's arguments that two IBM Corp. patents are invalid, with the judge saying at one point he was "having trouble visualizing" arguments by the real estate giant's attorney. The board mulled dual challenges from Zillow Group Inc. to the IBM patents, which cover internet search technology and marketing automation software, during a consolidated, remote hearing. Zillow argued that both patents, which IBM has accused it of infringing, are anticipated by prior art. Patents are only anticipated if each element of a patent is expressly or...

