FDA Tosses Par Pharma's Anti-Generic Bid, Vows FTC Referral

By Adam Lidgett (December 16, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has shot down Par Pharmaceutical's bid to keep a rival generic of its flagship drug off the market, even going so far as to say it intends to send the issue to the Federal Trade Commission. The FDA on Wednesday denied a petition from Par, a unit of Endo Pharmaceuticals, that the agency not approve an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of its blood pressure drug Vasostrict. The FDA said the petition "appears to have been submitted for the primary purpose" of simply delaying approval of the Eagle Pharmaceuticals generic and "fails to...

