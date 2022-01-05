Ex-Medical Debt Collector Execs Cop To $1.5B Ponzi Scheme

By Rachel Scharf (January 5, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- Two former executives of medical debt collection business MRI International Inc. pled guilty in Las Vegas federal court Wednesday to helping the company's convicted former CEO operate a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme involving thousands of Japanese investors. In back-to-back hearings before U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, father and son Junzo and Paul Suzuki each copped to one count of wire fraud. The pair, both Japanese nationals, agreed with prosecutors to each request a five-year prison term at sentencing on May 11. Junzo Suzuki served as executive vice president for Asia Pacific for MRI, which has offices in both Tokyo and...

