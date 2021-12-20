SEC's Return To No-Action Letters Will Bring Transparency

By Beth-ann Roth (December 20, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- The SEC staff has revived the practice of responding in writing to no-action requests asserting a right to exclude shareholder proposals from proxy statements. On Dec. 13, the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance announced that it has discontinued the practice it followed during the past two proxy seasons of not providing written responses to no-action requests to exclude shareholder proposals from public company proxy statements. The staff reconsidered the approach it adopted in 2019,[1] and will now be providing written responses in order to provide "greater transparency and certainty to shareholder proponents and companies...

