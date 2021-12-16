MPs Launch Inquiry On Pensions In Later Life

By Martin Croucher (December 16, 2021, 2:54 PM GMT) -- An influential parliamentary committee has opened an investigation into whether Britons are able to save enough throughout their career for retirement and what the government can do to improve their circumstances. The Work and Pensions Committee said on Wednesday that the probe would also look specifically at the prospects of those who are self-employed or working in the gig economy. The investigation is the final part of a broad review by the committee of the wider changes to the market following pensions freedom reforms, which were introduced in 2015. Under the changes, the government allowed pension savers over 55 to access...

