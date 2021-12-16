ECJ Should Nix Fiat State Aid Decision, Adviser Says

By Todd Buell (December 16, 2021, 1:39 PM EST) -- Europe's highest court should annul a decision from the European Commission that said Luxembourg gave illegal state aid to carmaker Fiat, a court adviser said in an opinion Thursday. If the full European Court of Justice were to follow Advocate General Priit Pikamäe's reasoning, which it is not obliged to, it would result in a defeat for the commission in its efforts to use state aid law to crack down on controversial corporate tax practices. The case involves a 2012 tax ruling from Luxembourg that allowed the automaker to determine taxable profit on a yearly basis for corporate income tax. The commission,...

