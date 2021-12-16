Railway Can't Stay Class Action On Other Operator's Appeal

By Richard Crump (December 16, 2021, 3:23 PM GMT) -- A competition tribunal refused on Thursday to delay a proposed class action against the Thameslink rail service over alleged unfair ticket prices while developing areas of the U.K.'s collective proceeding regime are thrashed out at the Court of Appeal in a separate case. Govia Thameslink Railway has argued that its lawsuit should be stayed while three separate train operators seek permission to appeal the tribunal's decision to approve a similar claim accusing them of charging double for their journeys. (iStock) Govia Thameslink Railway argued at the Competition Appeal Tribunal that its lawsuit should be stayed while three separate train operators seek...

