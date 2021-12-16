Musician's Royalties Fight Grows After Label Pulls Albums

By Joanne Faulkner (December 16, 2021, 5:24 PM GMT) -- A veteran music producer will be allowed to argue his record label violated his contract by removing part of his back catalog from digital streaming platforms ahead of a novel trial on royalty rates, a London judge ruled Thursday. Pat Treacy, sitting as a High Court judge, granted Kieran Hebden — who goes by the stage name Four Tet — permission to plead claims that pulling three of his albums from the internet was a breach of a 2001 record agreement. Sam Carter of Hogarth Chambers, counsel for Hebden, said during proceedings on Thursday that London's Domino Recording Co.'s move was...

