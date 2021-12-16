Biden Admin. Says Billions On Tap To Remove Lead Pipes

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 16, 2021, 3:38 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled a multibillion-dollar plan to replace lead drinking water pipes and get rid of lead paint in homes across the country, a problem Vice President Kamala Harris called a "national emergency." Using $15 billion that was appropriated by Congress in this year's infrastructure bill, several federal agencies will continue work that's already begun in several cities to get rid of lead pipes and paint, which pose numerous health risks to humans, especially children. Harris, speaking to an audience at the AFL-CIO headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, said drinking water from lead pipes can cause an...

