Texas Court Temporarily Stops Health Care Vaccine Mandate

By Michelle Casady (December 16, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- Texas became the 25th state where the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers has been temporarily halted, following a federal judge's ruling issued late Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk issued a 31-page order siding with Texas, agreeing to temporarily bar statewide implementation of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services inoculation requirement for employees of specified health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid. Judge Kacsmaryk wrote that the federal government had alleged a "more generalized, nebulous and speculative harm" regarding the entry of this preliminary injunction, while Texas had shown the court it would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS