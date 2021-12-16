Cockroach Hits $5B Valuation In Greenoaks-Led Round

By Emma Whitford (December 16, 2021, 1:39 PM EST) -- Cloud database company Cockroach Labs said Thursday that it has raised $278 million from investors to hit a $5 billion valuation — up 150% from its last funding round in January. Cockroach Labs touts a cloud-based database management system called CockroachDB, which is used by the likes of Comcast, eBay and Bose, according to the release. The New York-based startup has raised $633 million total since its founding in 2015, and new funds will go toward database development and customer growth. San Francisco investment firm Greenoaks Capital led the Series F, joined by Altimeter Capital, BOND, Benchmark, Coatue Management, FirstMark Capital,...

