GOP Sen. Floats Bill To Restore FTC's Restitution Powers

By J. Edward Moreno (December 16, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced a bill on Wednesday that would give the Federal Trade Commission the authority to seek restitution in federal district court, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April that the agency's power to seek injunctions from a federal judge does not include the ability to request restitution or disgorgement of ill-gotten gains. The Consumer Protection and Due Process Act would amend Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act to give the FTC the explicit authority to ask a federal judge to let it recover money from scammers and antitrust violators. Unlike the other two efforts to...

