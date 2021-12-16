FTC Takes Aim At Impersonator Scams In New Planned Rule

By Christopher Cole (December 16, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to launch a regulatory effort aimed at cracking down on fraudsters who impersonate businesses and government agencies, tackling a problem that is estimated to cost unwitting consumers billions every year. The FTC, in its first action under streamlined rulemaking procedures it adopted earlier this year, decided 4-0 to seek public comment on regulations to prohibit the fraudulent use of brands and names of government entities to fool consumers into forking over their money. Codifying the illegality of fraudulent impersonations in FTC regulations would make it easier for the agency to pursue bad actors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS