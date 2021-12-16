Latham, Skadden Steer Payroll Software Maker's IPO Filing

By Emma Whitford (December 16, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- Human resources and payroll software maker Justworks filed plans for an initial public offering Thursday preliminarily estimated to raise $100 million, with guidance from Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. The New York-headquartered company did not indicate how many shares it plans to sell, nor a price range for those shares — figures that are typically released as the IPO process moves along. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "JW," according to a press release. Founded in 2012, Justworks touts a cloud-based software that assists small and medium-sized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS