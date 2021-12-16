Gov't Defends Malaysian Data In Chinese Carbon Tariff Review

By Jennifer Doherty (December 16, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- The government urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to sign off on updated duties on activated carbon from China, telling the court that it was within its rights to use Malaysian data to calculate the market rate for the product. The U.S. Department of Commerce responded Wednesday to a September motion from six Chinese producers of the product, which called on the trade court to toss the results of Commerce's 12th administrative review of anti-dumping duties on activated carbon. The duties should be affirmed, Commerce told the court, because it had used valid data to back up its calculations, even...

