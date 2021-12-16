Trump's Social Media SPAC Exec Accused Of 'Brazen' Fraud

By Dave Simpson (December 16, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- A man previously nominated to serve as a director of the special purpose acquisition company that aims to merge with former President Donald Trump's planned social media venture says he was robbed of his shares of the SPAC in a Florida federal court complaint. In a suit filed Tuesday against Patrick Orlando, CEO of Florida-based blank-check company Digital World Acquisition Corp., Brian Shevland claims that he helped raise millions for the venture but only learned via U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings that he was no longer nominated to its board. Additionally, the suit claims, Orlando ripped off Shevland's DWAC shares,...

