US Stance On Sovereign Immunity Question Not Clear Yet

By Caroline Simson (December 16, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has secured additional time to respond to the D.C. Circuit's question on sovereign immunity that's arisen in litigation to enforce a $10 billion arbitral award against the Republic of Nigeria, after the U.S. government said "significant coordination" was needed to develop its views. The D.C. Circuit on Thursday extended the deadline for the government to file its amicus brief from Dec. 30 until Jan. 20, granting the Biden administration's unopposed motion that had been filed Wednesday. "The United States had not previously participated in this litigation and developing the government's position on the issues presented requires significant coordination among...

