3 Firms To Guide Private Equity Firm TPG's IPO

By Charlie Innis (December 16, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- TPG, a private equity firm with about $109 billion of assets under management, announced plans Thursday for an initial public offering advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges and underwriters' counsel Ropes & Gray, with additional guidance from Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Fort Worth, Texas-headquartered firm listed $100 million as a preliminary target for the amount of funding it plans to raise, which is often a placeholder that can change further along the IPO process, according to its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. TPG has seen historic growth since its founding in 1992 in the San Francisco...

