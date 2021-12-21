Indian Tech Firm Wipro Fights £31M Misrepresentation Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 21, 2021, 5:15 PM GMT) -- Indian tech firm Wipro has fought back against a £31 million ($41 million) suit from a renewable energy supplier, saying that delays in a new business management system were due to the supplier making radical changes to the project. In its newly-public High Court defense filed Dec. 15, Wipro Ltd. denied that its proposal for a new billing and data management system contained several misrepresentationsabout its abilities to carry out its part in a project involving Haven Power's entry into the domestic energy market. The system was delayed because Haven Power Ltd. "made fundamental changes to the project by adding Oracle...

