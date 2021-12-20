Insurers Deny Liability in €3.3M Dispute Over Dropped Yacht

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 20, 2021, 3:20 PM GMT) -- Five insurers including AXA have hit back at a lawsuit filed by a yachting company that is trying to claim €3.3 million ($3.7 million) to cover damage to one of its vessels while it was being moved. The insurers, which also include HDI Global SE and the Belgian branch of AXA, told the High Court in a defense filed on Dec.14 that an offer they made for just under €800,000 represents the true value of the claim. They say they do not owe the yacht leasing company, St Julian Maritime One Ltd., any more than the €779,900 they have offered to cover...

