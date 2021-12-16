Davis Polk, Goodwin Lead MoneyLion Buy Worth Up To $440M

By Elise Hansen (December 16, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Mobile banking company MoneyLion said Thursday it will acquire financial services search engine Even Financial in a deal worth up to $440 million that was guided by Davis Polk and Goodwin Procter. New York-headquartered MoneyLion Inc. said the move will extend the reach of its products and diversify its revenue mix. Even Financial Inc. is an "embedded finance marketplace" that can match consumers with financial product recommendations from a range of financial services companies, according to its website. Dee Choubey, co-founder and CEO of MoneyLion, said Even Financial's recommendation engine would also help MoneyLion increase the number of products on its...

