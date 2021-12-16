Tech Co. Vewd Hits Ch. 11 With $118M Debt-Swap Plan

By Rick Archer (December 16, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- Media streaming company Vewd Software has filed for Chapter 11 in New York with a prepackaged plan to swap its $118 million in debt for equity, blaming COVID-19, increased competition and a three-year-long shareholder dispute. Vewd filed both a Chapter 11 petition and a proposed restructuring plan on Wednesday, saying in a statement that the agreement it had reached to hand over the company's equity to its senior lenders will deleverage its balance sheet and "position the company for continued success." "Our future owners have demonstrated a clear commitment to our company's long-term success and our mission to enable entertainment everywhere,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS