NCAA Governors Greenlight New Streamlined Constitution

By Zachary Zagger (December 16, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association's governing body on Thursday greenlit a new streamlined constitution that shifts power to schools and conferences, sending it to the member schools for final approval next month. The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously approved a special committee's final recommendations for a new constitution after releasing a first draft last month. The move is part of the organization's restructuring following a major loss in the U.S. Supreme Court over the NCAA's authority to maintain its principle of amateurism. The final draft removes language from the definition of the "collegiate model" that specifies athletes will be allowed to...

