Fla. Justices Double Down On Axing CLE Diversity Rule

By Madison Arnold (December 16, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Beginning on Jan. 1, no Florida attorneys will be able to receive credit for continuing legal education programs that use so-called diversity quotas when selecting course faculty or panel participants, the state's Supreme Court announced on Thursday. The court made a similar rule change in April that the American Bar Association, which implements its own diversity policy, called a "disservice" to attorneys in the state. However, the Florida Supreme Court doubled down on its rule change on Thursday by keeping the changes in place while announcing minor amendments based on comments it received. "We reject the notion that quotas like these...

