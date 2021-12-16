Durbin, Duckworth Recommend 7 Picks For Illinois Court

By Lauraann Wood (December 16, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- The two Democratic senators from Illinois sent President Joe Biden a letter Thursday listing seven candidates to fill current and future vacancies in the Northern District of Illinois, with recommendations including a magistrate judge currently on the bench. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Richard "Dick" Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth told the president they listed their recommendations after interviewing a group of finalists identified by a 12-member screening committee composed of Illinois legal community members. The senators had announced in October they'd begin accepting applications from people interested in becoming a district court judge. Included on the senators' list are a Northern...

