Barnes & Thornburg Adds Gov't Services Atty In Delaware

By Kevin Penton (December 17, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has added a corporate and government services attorney who earlier in his career worked with Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP as a partner in its Wilmington, Delaware, office, the firm has announced. Stephen S. Herst will be a member of Barnes & Thornburg's government services and finance department, where he will concentrate his practice on assisting public and private businesses and regulators with unclaimed property and with turning the abandoned assets over to government authorities, according to the firm's announcement Thursday. Herst worked as an associate with Drinker Biddle before shifting to serve most recently as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS