Oracle Inks $28.3B Deal For Medical Records Co. Cerner

By Benjamin Horney (December 20, 2021, 9:58 AM EST) -- Oracle Corp. has agreed to buy medical records giant Cerner Corp. at an equity value of $28.3 billion, the companies said Monday. The transaction calls for Austin, Texas-based Oracle to buy Kansas City, Missouri-headquartered Cerner for $95 per share via an all-cash tender offer, according to a statement. Oracle said Cerner represents its "anchor asset" to expand into health care. "Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information — enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes," said Larry Ellison, chairman and chief technology officer of...

