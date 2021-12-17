BGI Units Lose Appeal Over Illumina DNA Sequencing IP

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 17, 2021, 3:41 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal on Friday rejected a bid by BGI Group subsidiaries to overturn findings that they infringed valid patents for rapid DNA sequencing held by Illumina Cambridge Ltd., holding the inventions were not obvious in light of prior research in the field. The patents claim inventions in the field of DNA sequencing, specifically a technique known as "sequencing by synthesis." Three of the four patents at issue are for modified nucleotides. The BGI companies — Latvia MGI Tech SIA, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., MGI International Sales Co. Ltd. and MGI Tech Hong Kong Co. Ltd., formerly BGI Complete Genomics...

