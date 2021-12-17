AutoStore Wins Bid To Amend Patent In Warehouse Tech Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 17, 2021, 6:57 PM GMT) -- A judge on Friday said Norwegian automated warehousing company AutoStore could amend a patent for robot technology in its infringement action against Ocado, rejecting arguments from the British online grocery giant that the change makes it difficult to prepare for a March trial. High Court Judge Richard Hacon said AutoStore Technology AS had provided just enough justification to grant its request to amend the patent. "It's not altogether satisfactory, but there's some weight to it," Judge Hacon said. "On balance it seems to me more likely than not that the potential difficulties in relation to this new issue … can be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS