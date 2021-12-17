LA Fitness Blames Virus For Closures In Revised Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 17, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- In the wake of appellate rulings against policyholders seeking COVID-19 coverage, the owner of LA Fitness updated its complaint against its insurers to focus the cause of its gyms' closures on the coronavirus. While Fitness International had previously argued that its gyms were closed in part because of government orders, it now blames the closures on the presence of the virus and the damage it causes, according to the updated cross-complaint filed Thursday against its insurers, including Zurich, AIG, Travelers and Allianz. When LA Fitness closed all 716 of its health clubs on March 16, 2020, 73% of the clubs weren't yet...

