Investor Seeks Del. TRO For NJ Hospitals' 'Fire Drill' Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (December 17, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- A minority member of a for-profit, three-hospital venture in northern New Jersey urged Delaware's chancellor Friday to block a majority push for a quick conversion to nonprofit status, saying the murky, "transformative" move would steamroll profit-focused minority consent rights. The Chancery Court's temporary restraining order, or TRO, teleconference pushed into the open a battle over majority, controlling investor Vivek Garipalli's proposal for a multistep transaction that would convert safety net hospitals in underserved areas of Hoboken, Bayonne and Jersey City from profit to nonprofit as early as this month. CarePoint Health, which operates the three hospitals involved, announced the proposal, without details,...

