JPMorgan Fined $200M For Not Retaining Staff's Texts, Emails

By Dean Seal (December 17, 2021, 10:45 AM EST) -- JPMorgan will pay a combined $200 million in fines to the SEC and CFTC after admitting that it allowed employees to discuss business on their personal devices for years without preserving those communications. JPMorgan will pay $200 million in fines after admitting it failed to preserve and maintain personal communications by its staff that related to its securities business. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that the bank will pay a $125 million fine for "widespread and longstanding failures" to preserve and maintain staff's personal text messages, WhatsApp communications and emails that related to its securities...

