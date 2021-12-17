€10B Cellnex Assets Deal May Require Divestitures, UK Says

By Bryan Koenig (December 17, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer indicated Thursday it may require divestitures to address concerns that Cellnex Telecom's planned €10 billion ($11.95 billion) purchase of thousands of telecom sites across Europe from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison could give it too much leverage over mobile operators that use telecom infrastructure. The Competition and Markets Authority announced provisional findings from its in-depth investigation, building on initial concerns raised in July that selling the cell towers and other structures telecom providers mount equipment on to Cellnex instead of a different buyer "may prevent the emergence of a third major national player" rather than leaving intact the current...

