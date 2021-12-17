Texas High Court Takes Up Smokable Hemp Ban Debate

By Katie Buehler (December 17, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up a direct appeal of an Austin federal court's ruling that the state's regulation prohibiting businesses from distributing or selling smokable forms of hemp is unconstitutional. The state's high court requested briefing and set oral arguments for March in the dispute between the Texas Department of State Health Services, which oversees the state's hemp program, and four hemp retailers and manufacturers led by Dallas-based Crown Distributing LLC. Both DSHS and the companies encouraged the justices in their respective court filings to weigh in on whether the agency's rule unconstitutionally expanded the Legislature's...

