Worker Can't Be Fired For Rebutting Review, Mass. Court Says

By Rachel Scharf (December 17, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court said Friday that an employer can't fire someone in retaliation for rebutting a critical performance review, saying this response would amount to "sticking a finger in the eye" of the state's Personnel Records Law. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court unanimously found that the law — a 2010 state statute that allows workers to supplement their personnel files with rebuttals explaining where they disagree with negative performance reviews — counts as a public policy exception to at-will employment. This means it's illegal to fire an employee simply for exercising the state-sanctioned right to rebuttal, wrote Justice Scott L. Kafker...

