Taxpayers Have Standing To Sue Sheriff Over ICE Contract

By Grace Dixon (December 17, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Several Colorado county taxpayers have standing to sue their sheriff over a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because their taxes bankroll the jail that holds civil detainees, a Colorado appeals court ruled Thursday. Reversing a lower court decision that had tossed their claims for lack of standing, a three-judge panel revived the suit filed by the residents of Teller County, Colorado. The panel found that even though the jail is technically an enterprise run by a government-owned business entity paid by "fees" from the county, the jail's corporate form can't shield the county from taxpayer suits. "The trial court...

