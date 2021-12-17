Hong Kong's New SPAC Regulations To Go Live In January

By Tom Zanki (December 17, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- Hong Kong's stock exchange on Friday said new rules governing special-purpose acquisition companies will take effect on Jan. 1, an effort to boost the region's competitiveness against international markets like the United States, where SPACs have boomed. Such vehicles must raise at least $HK 1 billion ($128.2 million) in order to qualify for listing under Hong Kong's first-ever SPAC rules. The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. also revised final rules from an original proposal in September regarding the minimum number of professional investors required in each SPAC offering. The exchange also tweaked rules affecting corporate governance, third-party private investments and warrants...

