Apple, PanOptis Spar Over Delay Of Fintiv At Supreme Court

By Britain Eakin (December 17, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- Apple has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to push back its consideration of whether to tackle the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's discretionary denial practice, which attorneys for several PanOptis entities requested because of a jam-packed December schedule. Both Apple and PanOptis filed letters to the court on Thursday addressing whether the Dec. 23 deadline for PanOptis to respond to Apple's July 26 petition for certiorari should be extended. Apple, which urged the court to stick to the current schedule, is challenging the legality of the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, a controversial PTAB policy of denying inter partes reviews when adjacent...

