Procopio Adds IP Litigation Partner In Silicon Valley

By Adrian Cruz (December 20, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- California-based Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch LLP added a veteran intellectual property attorney to its Silicon Valley office with experience litigating in both federal courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission, the firm announced. Jack Shaw joined Procopio as a partner earlier this month after spending the past six years with Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. He told Law360 on Friday that he chose to make the move because it gave him an opportunity to diversify his practice, noting that while Kasowitz Benson is a primarily litigation-focused firm, he'd be able to work on other aspects of IP law with Procopio such...

