Cannabis Bill Roundup: GOP Reps. Chide Biden's Pot Inaction

By Sam Reisman (December 17, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The two Republican co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus sent a letter to President Joe Biden criticizing his administration's silence and inaction on cannabis reform, even as members of both parties in Congress have attempted to enact some legislation. "Each day cannabis remains overly scheduled, patients and researchers across the United States continue to lose access to life-saving therapies and data," wrote Reps. David P. Joyce, R-Ohio, and Don Young, R-Alaska, in a letter Thursday. Joyce recently introduced a bill, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to use $20 million in federal grants to expedite the expungement of state marijuana convictions....

