DOJ Calls For More Input On Bank Merger Review Guidelines

By Jon Hill (December 17, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday signaled a renewed push to revisit its 25-year-old bank merger review guidelines, calling for further public consultation on whether the competition review process for proposed transactions is rigorous enough. The DOJ's Antitrust Division put out a request for comment that it said is focused on "whether bank merger review is currently sufficient to prevent harmful mergers and whether it accounts for the full range of competitive factors appropriate under the laws." The division said it is seeking this input as it continues considering whether and how to update the 1995 guidelines, which were previously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS