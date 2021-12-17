3 Firms Shape Rezolve's $2B Go-Public SPAC Deal

By Charlie Innis (December 17, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Rezolve, an e-commerce software platform for mobile devices, said Friday it plans to go public with a $2 billion market cap after merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, in a deal guided by Taylor Wessing, Wilson Sonsini and DLA Piper. The deal calls for Armada Acquisition Corp. I, a SPAC advised by DLA Piper, to combine with Rezolve, which is represented by Taylor Wessing and Wilson Sonsini, according to an announcement. The combined company will grab proceeds of about $150 million, which stems from the SPAC's initial public offering in August, in addition to $40 million invested by veteran entrepreneurs Christian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS