3 Firms Guide Fintech Bottomline's $2.6B Go-Private Deal

By Elise Hansen (December 17, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- Business-payment technology company Bottomline said Friday it will be taken private by Thoma Bravo in a $2.6 billion deal guided by Skadden, WilmerHale and Kirkland. New Hampshire-headquartered Bottomline Technologies said that the private equity heavyweight will pay $57 per share in cash for the deal. Bottomline, which provides technology to simplify business payments and keep them secure, is currently trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "EPAY." Thoma Bravo LP is a technology-focused investor whose portfolio includes cybersecurity company McAfee, cryptocurrency platform FTX and software company SolarWinds, among many others. The firm had over $91 billion in assets under management at...

