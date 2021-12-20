Firm, Employees Agree On Divvying Chubb Defense Funds

By Angela Childers (December 20, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- An investment firm and its employees told a New York federal court they have agreed on how to distribute $3.2 million from a Chubb unit for defense costs in the lawsuits employees and the company are facing over mismanagement and liquidation of the firm's mutual fund. In a filing Friday, Infinity Q Capital Management and its employees outlined how much each employee insured under the company's $5 million management liability with Federal Insurance Co. would receive for defense costs in separate lawsuits stemming from the mismanagement and liquidation of the firm's mutual fund. Federal Insurance, which has already paid out $1.8...

