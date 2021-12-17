Philippine Airlines Gets OK For $2B Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (December 17, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Friday approved Philippine Airlines Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, which the company says will leave it a smaller but stronger airline by cutting $2 billion in debt and a quarter of its aircraft fleet. At a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman approved what Philippine Airlines said was a fully consensual plan approved by all of its voting creditors. "Today's court approval represents a critical moment in our journey to emerge as a stronger airline," CEO Gilbert F. Santa Maria said in an announcement. Philippine Airlines, known as PAL, filed for Chapter 11 in September, saying COVID-19...

