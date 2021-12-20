San Diego Female-Owned Firm Names New Managing Partner

By James Mills (December 20, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Wilson Turner Kosmo LLP, one of the largest female-owned law firms in the U.S., has promoted one of its top litigators to be its managing partner. Carolina Bravo-Karimi becomes the managing partner of the San Diego-based firm on Jan. 1, 2022, a decade after she joined as an associate. An experienced litigator, she handles management side employment litigation predominantly for public universities and private companies. "I'm extremely honored and grateful that the partners placed their trust in me," Bravo-Karimi told Law360 during a phone interview Monday morning. "I'm extremely excited together with my partners and together with everyone else in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS